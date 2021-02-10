SOUTH COUNTY - A GoFundMe account has been set up after two best friends lost their lives in a traffic crash on Sunday, February 7, in South County, Missouri. The two girls were best friends and identified as Heather Derickson and Hailey Webb.

Preliminary investigation has revealed Vehicle #1, a Mazda 3 sedan, was traveling southbound on Lemay Ferry Road when it left the roadway to the east. The vehicle struck a tree just south of Lemay Ferry Road’s intersection with Providence Place Drive.

A goal of $40,000 has been set for the GoFundMe and more than $15,000 has been raised.

Christine Dee, the GoFundMe organizer, has great empathy for the mothers who lost their daughters in the tragic crash.

"As a mother, it’s unthinkable," she said in the GoFundMe description. "There are just no words to comfort. How do you go on, how do you even breathe? Please, please donate what can you can to the families with funeral expenses and for the family to have time to grieve without the worry of bills piling up.

"Thank you for any donation, no matter the size," Dee said.

The link to the GoFundMe can be found below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/amy-zander-lost-both-her-young-daughters-at-once

