GODFREY - If your little monsters are ready for Halloween, get in the spooky spirit with the Whispering Woods Halloween Fun event for a few hours of crafts, activities and games for kids.

Starting on Thursday, Oct. 12, Whispering Woods Bed and Breakfast/Retreat and Event Center will offer a two-hour Halloween event for children ages 2–10 every day through Saturday, Oct. 14. Kids must be accompanied by an adult.

“My degree is in child development, so I love kids,” said Margaret Moorehead, Whispering Woods owner. “I worked at childcare facilities for years and years, and I know that the child’s attention span is pretty short, so our activities are short but they’re very active…They’re geared for all ages and for the children to be able to make the decision on how much they want to do.”

The Halloween Fun event will run from 4:30–6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, or you can attend a session on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon or 1–3 p.m. There are approximately 12 spots available for every session, and you must buy tickets beforehand at the official Whispering Woods website.

The events will begin with pumpkin painting and a scavenger hunt. The kids will then decorate Halloween-themed cookies and play a game where they try to eat a donut off a string. The activities will end with a spooky season of storytime and plenty of snacks for everybody to share.

“I’m having so much fun planning this,” Moorehead added. “I have lots of help and lots of support. It’s just going to be great.”

Though she never expected to run an event center and traditional bed and breakfast out of her house in Godfrey, it has been an exciting process. Moorehead and her husband rent out five rooms every night and also regularly host sewing retreats. Moorehead has traveled around the world as a sewing teacher and enjoys holding workshops at the Whispering Woods property.

Because of the cozy house and “a great breakfast” every morning, Whispering Woods has gained popularity as a unique bed and breakfast for people who want to relax in nature or renew their sewing skills over a peaceful weekend. They have an inground pool and two huge decks for guests to enjoy, and 30 Christmas trees are decorated throughout the house during the holiday season.

“It’s just gorgeous. It’s very serene, lots of areas to sit and relax,” Moorehead said of the property. “I am blessed that I get to live in that house every day, and everybody who’s come has always had the best praises.”

Though the COVID-19 pandemic stalled her plans for the event center, Moorehead is back to hosting classes, workshops and events on top of the bed and breakfast. She regularly offers chocolate-making and sewing classes, and a “Cookies and Cocoa with Santa” event is in the works for early December.

Whispering Woods has also served as a venue for wedding parties, birthday parties, celebrations of life and more. Moorehead encourages you to contact her if you are interested in booking the event center or making a reservation to stay at the bed and breakfast.

In the meantime, she’s ready to kick off fall with the Halloween Fun event and all of the games, snacks and silly spooks to go along with it. To register your child, visit the official event page. You can use the discount code “BOO!” to save $5 if you purchase tickets before Tuesday, Oct. 10.

“I want you to have the best experience possible, so I’m going to give you my whole heart and soul. Everybody has always just been so pleased,” Moorehead added. “It really is going to be a lot of fun. And like I said, I love doing these things. If I didn’t love them, I wouldn’t do them. So when you come, you can expect a great time and we’re going to do everything in our power to make sure you get that.”

Visit the Whispering Woods website at WhisperingWoodsGodfrey.com for more.

