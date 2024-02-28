GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey’s Top Shelf liquor store will likely be open by the end of summer 2024.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said that the store does not plan to hit their goal opening date of Memorial Day on May 27, 2024. Instead, the facility will be open by the end of summer, with construction starting soon.

Article continues after sponsor message

Top Shelf has a location in Effingham and will build their second facility on Godfrey Road. The 6,500 to 7,000 square-foot store will include a wine cellar, tasting area and video gaming, according to earlier reports by RiverBender.com.

“It’s my understanding, based upon the sales they do in Effingham at their other location, it will be a nice source of sales tax for the Village of Godfrey,” McCormick added. “I think it will be a nice addition to the Village of Godfrey. They’ve picked a nice location where they can draw from other communities into our community, and I’m really looking forward to it coming.”

More information about Top Shelf’s construction and opening will be coming soon.

More like this: