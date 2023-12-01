GODFREY - Despite the gloomy weather, Godfrey’s 18th annual Snowflake Festival was merry and bright.

On Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, families and a special visitor from the North Pole gathered at Glazebrook Park for a free evening of crafts, s’mores, horse-drawn carriage rides and pictures with Santa Claus. The Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department also collected donations for Toys for Tots.

“It’s just a good time to spread the holiday cheer and get the residents and the surrounding areas involved in our community around Glazebrook,” explained Jordan Gintz, Godfrey’s Recreation Supervisor.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kids could make ornaments and mix up reindeer food with the Optimist Club. Families roasted marshmallows to make their own s’mores, and they enjoyed free hot chocolate and cookies from Duke’s Bakery. The horse-drawn carriage took riders on a journey around the park to see the Christmas lights.

Kids of all ages joined Santa Claus for a photo and told him what they want for Christmas. The Parks and Recreation department also took a picture of every kid who sat on Santa’s lap, and they will post the pictures on their official Facebook page in the next few days.

The Parks and Recreation department will also host a Breakfast With Santa event on Dec. 9, 2023. Click here for more information.

More like this:

Related Video: