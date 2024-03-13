ALTON - Macy Stevenson of Marquette Catholic High School has made quite a name for herself in her years at the school. Stevenson and Jada Bruce of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for March at a regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey at Gentelin’s on Broadway Restaurant.

Macy is a Marquette Catholic High School senior and the daughter of Chad and Megan Stevenson of Godfrey.

She has an extraordinary GPA of 4.82 and a score of 26 on the ACT and more than 30 dual credit hours, which makes her a college sophomore when she graduates. During her high school years, she has been awarded many honors, including High Honor Roll, Silver Medallion Recipient, Illinois State Scholar, and Sadie’s Sweetheart, for being voted the kindest girl in her class.

Macy attended Evangelical Elementary School from preschool through eighth grade before attending Marquette.

Along with her academics, Macy is a part of many Marquette activities. She danced on the MCHS Varsity Dance Team for four years and was named team captain her senior year. Along with dance, she was a member of the ACES Academic Challenge Team during her junior and senior years. She has also been involved in many clubs during her high school career. She serves as the National Honor Society’s Service Officer, Senior Editor of the Yearbook Club, and is the Captain of the St. Louis de Monfort House. She is also a member of the student council and the Breast Cancer Awareness Club.

Macy enjoys giving back to her community through service. During her time at Marquette, she completed over 100 hours of community service, including organizing the annual Quality Auto Network Christmas Toy Drive.

She also enjoyed her time volunteering in the Alton Memorial Hospital Gift Shop. Macy enjoys helping others through Marquette Catholic High School, Evangelical Elementary School, and various opportunities in her community. She spends her free time dancing, reading, baking, and tutoring. She loves spending time with her family and friends more than anything.

Macy plans to major in pre-med studies at St. Louis University or the University of Missouri-Columbia. She would like to thank her family, teammates, principal, advisor, and teachers for helping her succeed through high school.

