SEE RELATED VIDEO BELOW:

GODFREY – Godfrey’s newest playground was honored with a ribbon cutting recently and it was embraced with open arms by the public.

The RiverBend Growth Association conducted the ribbon cutting of Homer Adams Park behind the Godfrey Village Hall at 6810 Godfrey Road.

Article continues after sponsor message

The playground boasts slides, monkey bars, rope ladders and many apparatuses for children to climb and play upon. The surface underneath of all the equipment is poured with a rubber deck to cushion falls. The cost for replacement of the old park was $100,000, $90,625 of which was covered by a Madison County grant.

RBGA Director of Member Services Trish Holmes conducted the ceremony. Kimberly Caughran, Godfrey’s Director of Parks and Recreation, was recognized by Mayor Mike McCormick for her outstanding contributions to this park and the parks of Godfrey overall.

“She has done an excellent job,” McCormick said of Caughran. “She is growing our parks and our recreation program at a good, but controlled pace and it seems to be working out quite well.”

McCormick said the new park behind Village Hall should be perfect for children and families in general, which is a big part of Godfrey’s overall mission to attract families to the community.

“We are anxious to explore another grant to add things to Glazebrook Park and another grant to start a bike path to connect Glazebrook Park with La Vista Park,” McCormick mentioned.

More like this: