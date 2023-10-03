GODFREY - The Great Godfrey Maze has a new spooky twist with the Horrifying Haunted Maze’s return to Glazebrook Park.

The Haunted Maze is all the fun of the regular maze, but with some extra “frightening props, humanoids and goblins” to keep the “victims” on edge, according to a press release from the Village of Godfrey.

“The Haunted Maze will be open every Frightening Friday and Scary Saturday starting Oct. 6 and running through Oct. 28,” the Village of Godfrey said. “The scaring starts at 0’dark hundred and closes at 10 p.m. each night.”

The Great Godfrey Maze and activities are also open from 6–10 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays until Oct. 28, 2023. But as soon as night falls, the brave can venture into the Haunted Maze for a special “spooktacular” night.

“Honestly, the most fun is just to see everyone waiting in line and how nervous and scared they are. It’s pretty funny,” Parks and Recreation Director Chris Logan said. “Of course, deep down [you know] nothing’s going to happen but that’s kind of the point. You’re scared and your emotions spike. That’s fun to watch.”

To add to the alarm, visitors will enter the Haunted Maze through a vortex chamber “to place everyone in an off-balanced frame of mind,” according to the press release. This extra step became a part of the Haunted Maze a few years after it opened in 2006.

“It throws off your sense of balance and really dizzies you up,” Logan explained. “And then you come out and then we go ahead and dump you in the Haunted Maze with your senses all jumbled up.”

Logan added that both the spooky and regular mazes are popular with attendees. The Haunted Maze is about half the size of the regular maze, but as he noted, “it’s something you’re probably looking to get out of faster anyway.”

For more information about the Great Godfrey Maze, the Haunted Maze or the other activities at Glazebrook Park this month, check out the Great Godfrey Maze on VisitGodfrey.com. You can call the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department at 618-466-1483 for additional questions. Ticket prices for the Haunted Maze are $9 for ages 12 and older and $7 for ages 6–11.

“If you can get someone under six years of age to even go through the maze, it is free,” Logan laughed.

