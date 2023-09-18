GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey’s 22nd annual Fall Festival invites community members to check out the Great Godfrey Maze and other family-friendly activities this Saturday, Sept. 23.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Godfrey’s Robert E. Glazebrook Park will offer games, attractions, food vendors and live music in addition to the famous maze, which opened last week. This year’s theme is “Family Game Night.” Chris Logan, the Parks and Recreation Director, explained that the Fall Festival adds some extra fun to the maze’s regular weekend events.

“This is another festival that Godfrey provides, a chance for families to come out and have a good time,” Logan said. “It’ll be more like a regular maze Saturday with some extra things going on, so it’s an even better day to come out.”

The Great Godfrey Maze is open from 6–10 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays until Oct. 28. Young kids can also check out the Mini Maze or take a ride on the Cow Train. This year, the train’s carts are painted to look like Scrabble tiles. Kids and adults of all ages will enjoy the hay wagon ride, Corn Crib, inflatables or the Jumping Pillow and Vortex Tunnel attractions.

These activities are available every Friday and Saturday through October. The Fall Fest will offer additional games, concessions and food trucks to celebrate the beginning of autumn. A petting zoo and pony rides are available for curious kids, and everyone can enjoy face painting, crafts and the Corn Eating Contest.

“We’re trying to give families fun things to do, family-friendly things to do at a reasonable price,” Logan added. “We all know that it’s harder than ever to stretch a dollar as far as you need to.”

The Mini Maze and Corn Crib are free, and all other attractions cost $2. Pricing on the maze can vary; check out the Great Godfrey Maze webpage for details. For more information about the Fall Festival, visit the official webpage at the Village of Godfrey website.

