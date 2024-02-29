GODFREY - For local history buffs, there are two new games at Godfrey Walmart that are sure to keep you entertained.

“Godfreyopoly” and “Altonopoly” are Monopoly games with local flair. These games include information about local landmarks, popular streets and famous people from the Riverbend area. Like a traditional Monopoly game, players want to accumulate as many properties as possible to collect dues from other players and win the game.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to a representative from Godfrey Walmart, the Walmart company often makes location-specific games for stores throughout the country. A manager from Godfrey’s store worked with the company to provide them with details about Godfrey and Alton. The resulting games tie back to the Riverbend region.

Godfreyopoly and Altonopoly just hit the shelves earlier this week, but they’re already selling fast. Stop by Godfrey Walmart today to check out the games and enjoy this fun addition to any local historian’s collection.

More like this: