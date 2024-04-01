GODFREY - The Godfrey Women's Club brought the Easter bunny to Beverly Farm and created a lot of laughter, excitement and hugs from residents late last week.

The ladies, Of Godfrey Women’s Club and the Easter Bunny distributed 90 filled Easter baskets for the residents of Beverly Farm. Each basket held candy and a little beanie baby animal.

The ladies of Godfrey Women’s Club said this is one of their favorite projects of the year.

"We receive as much joy and happiness as the Beverly Farm residents do on this day," the ladies said in a statement.

Linda Eisenreich Publicity

