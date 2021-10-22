GODFREY — The Godfrey Women’s Club Christmas Carousel is back, but will be a little different than in previous years.

Due to the pandemic, it will not be held at Lewis & Clark Community College. This year’s location is 96 Northport Drive, Alton, IL in the former Dora’s Spinning Wheel building across from Sherwin-Williams. The dates for this year’s shopping experience will be November 4, 5 & 6th with shopping hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each of those days.

Godfrey Women’s Club Christmas Carousel Shop will be filled with hand-crafted items made by the members for your home or to give as gifts to family and friends. Godfrey Women’s Club members have raffle tickets available now for purchase before the shop opens or will have them available during shop hours on November 4, 5 & 6th.

The first prize for the main raffle will be $1000.00 cash. The second prize will be $500.00, while the third prize is a decorated 7 foot revolving Christmas tree. Tickets are $5.00 for one or 5 tickets for $20.00. Business raffle tickets are also available for purchase from Godfrey Women’s Club members. Those tickets are 50 cents each with several options to choose from with prizes donated by local businesses. The drawings for the main raffle, business raffles, and the attendance prize will be Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. However, you do not have to be present to win.

The Christmas Carousel is the main moneymaker for the club. GWC thanks all their guests and patrons from previous years who have supported their endeavors. They raise these funds to provide a scholarship to a deserving woman who is a student at Lewis & Clark Community College.

If you would like to donate to the scholarship or endowment fund, you can mail a check to Godfrey Women’s Club P.O. Box 634, Godfrey, IL 62035. Please make your check payable to Godfrey Women’s Club and in the memo write Lewis & Clark Scholarship Endowment. If you would like to contribute to other projects such as: the beautification of Godfrey, to assist needy families, and the Christmas lights, greenery, and bows on the front wall of Lewis & Clark Community College just write "projects" in the memo of your check.

The Godfrey Women's Club thanks you for supporting their club.

