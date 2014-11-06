Kim Schelle, Godfrey resident and teller at 1st Mid America Credit Union in Wood River won a new 2014 Ford Focus from the annual United Way of Greater St. Louis Watch.Enter.Win. promotion. Schelle was presented with the car on Wednesday, October 29, at her workplace amidst several co-workers and United Way staff.

The car, donated by Auffenberg Dealer Group of Illinois, is one of several prizes that can be won in the annual promotion centered around United Way's fundraising campaign. Anyone who watched the 2014 United Way campaign video and lives in one of the 16 counties served by United Way of Greater St. Louis was eligible to enter the drawing. No purchase or donation is necessary to be entered.

Schelle was one of more than 30,000 people who entered the drawing this year. "I am just so shocked right now," Schelle said, after the surprise car reveal was completed. "I want to tell my husband right away, but I'm going to wait until tonight when I can tell him in person and he can see the car, or else he probably wouldn't believe this happened!"

Jim Hanlon, campaign representative for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis, worked with 1st Mid America Credit Union to run their 2014 campaign. Hanlon is thrilled that an employee from one of the companies he worked with won the drawing. "1st Mid America Credit Union did a phenomenal job this year with their campaign, increasing donations by more than 50 percent from last year's total," Hanlon said. "I am just so excited that a local Illinois resident has won the drawing this year. This is a huge deal for our region."

Additional prizes from the drawing include a $500 Macy's gift card, a $500 prepaid MasterCard, two $250 MasterCard gift cards, and several sets of St. Louis Cardinals tickets. Winners of the aforementioned prizes are currently being notified by mail.

The United Way of Greater St. Louis campaign helps one in three people throughout 16 counties in Illinois and Missouri, which consist of - Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Clinton, St. Clair, Monroe and Randolph in Illinois; and Lincoln, Warren, St. Charles, St. Louis County and St. Louis City, Franklin, and Jefferson in Missouri.

For more information or to make a donation to help local people in the closing weeks of United Way's campaign, call the Southwest Illinois Division at 618-258-9800 or visit helpingpeople.org.

