The topic of branding has received considerable attention in the Village of Godfrey in recent months.

The mayor – Mike McCormick – and village board see spreading the Godfrey name across the state and country as one of the priorities to attract new business.

A special branding rollout meeting is set for 6 p.m., March 10, at Lewis and Clark Community College Hatheway Cultural Center.

“We are hoping to have a good crowd,” McCormick said. “Branding is going to be one more tool in our tool box in economic development. We are trying to get everything in place to encourage new taxpaying businesses to come to the Village of Godfrey.”

Something Godfrey has done that other communities have not focused on is what McCormick calls “smart growth.”

“We encourage businesses to come in what we consider our business district, which is the I-255 corridor and Godfrey Road,” he said. “If history repeats itself, the develop of I-255 will come five to seven years after the road completion and we are at that stage.

Godfrey is starting to bustle with several new businesses to coming to the village. The additions are a new grocery store, a convenience store, a gas station and a standalone Dollar General. The businesses are part of the I-255 expansion.

“Godfrey welcomes new business with open arms, but yet keeping our quaint neighborhoods the same ways they are now. We consider this smart growth. We want Godfrey to retain its quaint areas, yet have some of the benefits of having additional tax-paying businesses in the community.”

Registration for the branding rollout will begin a 5:45 p.m. on March 10 with the “Flavors of Godfrey” beginning at 6 p.m. The presentation to introduce Godfrey’s new brand will start at 6:30. While invitation is open to the public, reservations are strongly encouraged for the purpose of planning. Additional information about this event can be obtained by calling 618-466-3324. For reservations dial 618-467-2290.

