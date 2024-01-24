GODFREY - Due to lack of use with the winter weather, the Village of Godfrey yard waste dumpster site on Stamper Lane will be closed after January 30th.

A press release will be shared this spring when it reopens to Godfrey residents.

Any stickers that you may have already purchased will still be valid when the site reopens.

