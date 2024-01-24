Godfrey To Temporarily Close Village's Yard-Waste Drop-Off Site
January 24, 2024 4:58 PM
GODFREY - Due to lack of use with the winter weather, the Village of Godfrey yard waste dumpster site on Stamper Lane will be closed after January 30th.
A press release will be shared this spring when it reopens to Godfrey residents.
Any stickers that you may have already purchased will still be valid when the site reopens.
