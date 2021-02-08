GODFREY - In Godfrey’s continued efforts to look for opportunities to help our businesses affected by the pandemic, it was decided to refund the Liquor License Fees for calendar years 2020 and 2021 paid by all locally owned and operated businesses. This idea, brought to the board by Trustee Jeff Weber, will result in refunds to twenty businesses.

Additionally, the Gift Voucher Stimulus program has been extended for another round but will only include those locally owned and operated businesses within the Business District that did not take advantage of it previously, and also those businesses outside of the district who are eligible in that they pay into the sales tax base for the Village of Godfrey. This program has been very successful in injecting much needed revenue back into the community, helping both businesses and residents alike. We’re happy to be able to provide an opportunity to help businesses that previously haven’t participated.

Article continues after sponsor message

For those businesses residing within the Business District, liquor license refunds and the Godfrey portion of the vouchers will be funded from the Business District, and those outside of the Business District will be funded from the Sewer Repair Fund.

We feel fortunate that, due to a history of good fiscal management and communication between the Mayor and Trustees, the Village of Godfrey has the financial means to be able to provide assistance to our businesses.

More like this: