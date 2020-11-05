GODFREY – The Village of Godfrey is asking residents to complete a survey about parks and recreation in the community. The survey asks residents what they like or dislike about Godfrey Parks, what kinds or changes or additions they would make, as well as questions about programs and events. The survey is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GodfreyParks.

This survey is one of the first steps in creating a Parks and Open Space Master Plan, a framework that will guide park development and programming over the next decade. The input received from the survey results will be used to develop the plan’s recommendations. The process will also include a committee of residents who will help guide and review the plan as it is developed.

The last Parks and Open Space Master Plan was created in 2004 and updated in 2014. Since that time, there have been significant changes throughout Godfrey’s park system, prompting a need for a new plan. The planning process is being led by HeartLands Conservancy, the same organizations that completed the Godfrey Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan in 2016. This plan is paid for in part by a grant from the Metro East Parks and Recreation Department.

For more information on the Godfrey Parks and Open Space Master Plan contact: (618) 466-1483.

