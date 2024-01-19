GODFREY - Phase 1 of the F.E. Widman bike/pedestrian trail project in Godfrey is officially moving forward after the Village Board at their meeting this week unanimously approved advertising the project for bids.

Juneau Associates Inc., the village’s project consultant, has finally received formal direction on tree removal/mitigation for the project after waiting for a Natural Resources Review for nearly three years, according to a memorandum from the Village Engineering Department. Now, the next step is for the village to seek bids for the project.

The estimated construction cost for the F.E. Widman Trail Project is approximately $1.3 Million. Approximately 46% of the construction costs will be reimbursed by various grants, saving the village $600,000 and lowering the final cost to the village to $700,000.

According to the village’s invitation for bids, “the scope of work for this project involves construction of a bike trail on a new alignment including earthwork, associated drainage items, HMA paving, striping/signage, and other necessary collateral items of work.”

Bids will be received until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, by the Village Clerk at Godfrey Village Hall. Once a bid has been awarded, the contract will come back to the Village Board for final approval.

A full recording of the Godfrey Village Board of Trustees meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

