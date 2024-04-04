GODFREY - A very kind Godfrey Samaritan who goes by the name Don, discovered a crisp $100 bill in the Moto Mart at 5311 Godfrey Road in Godfrey on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Don said he wants to ensure the money is returned to the original owner.

“Everything is so expensive nowadays and this could have been for someone’s grocery bill or something they needed,” Don said. “I want to make sure it gets back to the rightful owner.”

Don said if the money is not claimed, he will donate it to a cause, but not pocket the money.

Contact Don at (618) 792-6648 if this $100 is yours and he will return it to you.

