GODFREY - Godfrey officials are advising residents in advance of an upcoming project by Illinois American Water that will temporarily close Godfrey Road to install/upgrade a local water main line next week.

IAWC contractors plan to have intermittent lane closures starting next Tuesday (10/24). They will then fully close Godfrey Road (at Harold Avenue) next Wednesday (10/25) through next Friday (10/27). Traffic will be detoured from Godfrey Road via West Delmar Avenue, Strong Avenue, and Homer Adams Parkway.

Article continues after sponsor message

Work is expected to be completed and Godfrey Road re-opened to traffic by the end of the day on Friday (10/27).

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra states that local first responder agencies and mutual aid partners (Fire, Police, EMS), as well as local utility companies, bus companies and MCT, have already been notified of the upcoming closure so that they can adjust their response routes accordingly. Residents and motorists should also pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the temporary shutdown.

More like this: