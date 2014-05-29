Godfrey, Illinois, May 29, 2014: As of June 1, 2014 residential properties in Godfrey will be subject to an occupancy inspection administered by the Village of Godfrey Building & Zoning Department. Prior to the change of occupant in any owned or rented property, owners shall be expected to comply with safety and sanitation standards as outlined in the Village of Godfrey Inspection Checklist.



“Ensuring safe living conditions for any individual or family choosing to reside in Godfrey is a top priority,” asserts Mayor Mike McCormick.

The inspection checklist, which can be found on the Village of Godfrey website, outlines reasonable safety attributes of any dwelling. Properties will be inspected for: proper smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, operational plumbing, appropriate egress & operational windows, cleanliness, code-compliant electrical systems, working furnace, infestations, suitable ventilation / exhaust, secure handrails, suitable room size, crack free foundations, and visible house number.

“The inspection process is intended to be thorough yet owner-friendly,” Building & Zoning Administrator Laura Dixon assures. “The Building & Zoning Department is here to assist owners in successfully transitioning occupancy in any way we can.”

Owners should contact the Building & Zoning Department to request an inspection at least one week prior to a new occupant taking residence. Inspections will cost the owner $35.00. Without proof of successful inspection, utility companies will not transfer and/or turn on utility services. Additionally, in the case of a property sale, title companies will only proceed with sale when an Occupancy Permit has been issued by the Village of Godfrey.

In addition to securing the safety of Village residents, Mayor McCormick also states, “By requiring

occupancy inspections on residential properties, we ensure that neighboring property values are

maintained.”

For any questions regarding occupancy standards and inspections, please contact Village of Godfrey Building & Zoning Department at 618-466-1206 or buildingzoning@godfreyil.org.

