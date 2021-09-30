GODFREY – The Village of Godfrey is inviting residents to participate in a Public Workshop to help plan the future of parks, park amenities, and recreation opportunities in Godfrey.

The Workshop will be held Thursday, October 7th from 4:30 fro 6:30 PM at Homer Adams Park (6810 Godfrey Rd). The event will be held in the park pavilion unless weather conditions are poor, in which case it will move indoors to the Village Hall meeting room. The Workshop is open house style, so people may stop by anytime during the event and stay as long as they wish.

Over the past several months the Village of Godfrey has been working with HeartLands Conservancy to create a Master Plan for the Parks and recreation in the Village of Godfrey. The Master Plan will outline goals and projects for the Village to work towards over the next 5-10 years. The Master Plan will also better equip the Village to apply for grants as funding becomes available. The Village invites residents to stop by the Workshop to review the Draft Master Plan. Check out the projects identified and provide feedback on your favorites.

The last Parks and Open Space Master Plan was created in 2004 and updated in 2014. Since that time, there have been significant changes throughout Godfrey’s park system, prompting a need for a new plan. The planning process is being led by HeartLands Conservancy, the same organization that completed the Godfrey Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan in 2016. This plan is paid for in part by a grant from the Metro East Parks and Recreation Department.

