GODFREY - Godfrey is the latest municipality to exempt itself from the Illinois Paid Leave For All Workers Act following unanimous approval from the Village Board of Trustees on Tuesday night. This comes after similar ordinances were tabled last week in Glen Carbon and passed in Jerseyville.

Godfrey Trustees voted to expedite the process under a suspension of the rules after Village Attorney Phil Lading advised it was best to have the policy implemented by year’s end.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The state law says if you do not have some form of paid leave, general use leave for part-time employees prior to year end, then you are subject to the new state law that goes into effect on Jan. 1 [2024], and you have to provide 40 hours of paid leave,” Lading said.

As stated in a copy of the ordinance, the village already “recognizes the importance of paid leave and currently provides reasonable paid leave benefits to its employees.”

The Godfrey Leave Policy already contains similar language to the Paid Leave For All Workers Act in that part-time and seasonal employees must work 40 hours to accrue one hour of paid general use leave. The state law allows employers to require seven days’ written notice of taking the leave when its use is “foreseeable,” which the Godfrey policy mandates.

Jeff Weber asked specifically what changes the ordinance makes, to which Lading responded that the new ordinance guarantees one general use day of paid leave for any part-time employee not already given paid leave by the village.

Both motions to suspend the rules and approve the ordinance were approved unanimously. A full recording of the Village Board of Trustees meeting is available at the top of this story, on Riverbender.com/video, or on the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

More like this: