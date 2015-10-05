GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting registrations for the 2016 Youth Basketball Clinic and League for children in Kindergarten through 5th grades.  Participants will have the opportunity to attend clinic sessions after being placed on a competitive team for the duration of the season.  Practices will begin in December and games will begin in January.  Early discounted registration continues through October 23rd at a rate of $35 for Godfrey residents and $45 for non-residents.  Regular registration continues from October 24th through November 13th.   Team sponsorship opportunities are available, please contact the Parks and Recreation office for more information.

Godfrey Parks and Recreation is also accepting registrations for 2016 Rookie Basketball program for boys and girls ages 3 – 5 years.  This is a beginner program designed to build self-esteem, basic skills, respect, positive competition and sportsmanship.  This is a family oriented program requiring all children registered to have a parent or guardian present to participate with the child.  Equipment will be supplied.  Early discounted registration continues through November 6th at a rate of $15 for Godfrey residents and $25 for non-residents and regular registration runs from  November 7th through December 4th.

Participants may register during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 8 am -1 pm and 1 pm -5 pm) or by mail to:  Godfrey Parks and Recreation, PO Box 5067, Godfrey, IL 62035, or in person at 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL 62035.  Questions may be directed to 618-466-1483, Ext. 1. 

