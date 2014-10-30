Godfrey Parks and Recreation Basketball for Kids
ROOKIE BASKETBALL
Godfrey Parks and Recreation is currently taking registrations for the 2015
Rookie Basketball program for children ages 3-5 years. This is a family
oriented program designed to build self-esteem, positive competition,
sportsmanship, and learn the basic skills of basketball. Participants may
register either by mail or in person at the Parks and Recreation Department,
6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL 62035. Registrations will be taken through
December 5, 2014, Godfrey residents fee is $20 and non-residents are $30.
Please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 618-466-1483, Ext. 1
for additional information. Registration forms may be downloaded from the
Village website, www.godfreyil.org or in person at the Parks office, 6810
Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL 62035, office hours are Monday - Friday, 8 am - 5
pm.
YOUTH BASKETBALL CLINIC AND LEAGUE
Godfrey Parks and Recreation department is also taking registrations for the
2015 Youth Basketball League for children in grades Kindergarten-5th grades.
Registrations will be accepted through November 14, 2014 at a rate of $35
for Godfrey residents and $45 for non-residents. Instructional clinics will
be held prior to the start of the league, practices will begin in December
and games will begin in January. Payment may be made by mail to Godfrey
Parks and Recreation, PO Box 5067, Godfrey, IL 62035 or in person at the
Parks office, 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL, payment by cash or check only
accepted.
Registration forms may be downloaded from the Village website,
www.godfreyil.org or in person at the Parks office, 6810 Godfrey Road,
Godfrey, IL 62035, office hours are Monday - Friday, 8 am - 5 pm.
