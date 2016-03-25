GODFREY - The Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department is currently taking registrations for the 2016 Rookie Baseball Program for children ages 3-5 years. This is a family oriented program requiring all children registered to have a parent or guardian present with the child.

This is a beginner program to develop motor skills, self-esteem and basic baseball skills. Early discounted registration continues through April 1st at a cost of $20 for Godfrey Village residents and $30 for non-residents. Regular registration continues through May 1st. Registration forms may be found on the village website, www.godfreyil.org or in the Parks office at 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL.

Article continues after sponsor message

Whether your first time playing tennis or looking to take your game to the next level, Godfrey Parks and Recreation can meet your needs with the 2016 Boys and Girls Summer Tennis Clinic. The program is designed for players of different ages and skill level, participants must be age 5 by the start of the clinic. There are three different program session to choose from. Early, discounted registration will continue through April 1 at a cost of $35 for Godfrey residents and $45 for non-residents and regular registration continues through May 13th. Questions may be directed to the Parks and Recreation office at 618-466-1483.

Earthworms gardening activity set

Roses are red, violets are blue, come and play at the Discovery Garden and learn a thing or two! Godfrey Parks and Recreation are currently taking registrations for the 2016 Earthworms gardening activity to be held at the Discovery Garden at LaVista Park for children ages 6-14 years. This gardening experience will provide participants with an alternative and creative outdoor activity that encourages the holistic growth of our community. Early discounted registration continues through April 1st and regular registration continues through May 13th.

You may register for these programs online at www.godfreyil.org or in the Parks and Recreation office at 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Questions may be directed to the Parks office at 618-466-1483.

MLB Pitch, Hit and Run competition is April 30

Godfrey Parks and Recreation will once again sponsor the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run competition for kids ages 7-14 years. Age is determined as of July 17, 2016. This event will be held on Saturday, April 30, from 10 am – 12 pm at the Glazebrook Park Ball Diamond A, located at 1401 B Stamper Lane, Godfrey. All participants must be pre-registered for the event and must provide a copy of a valid birth certificate for age verification at all levels of the competition. There is no cost to participate in this event. Registration forms are available on the village website www.godfreyil.org or may be picked up in the Parks office at 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

More like this: