GODFREY - A front porch and other parts of a home encountered damage on Monday, but Godfrey Fire Protection District firefighters and Brighton and Fosterburg departments quickly extinguished a serious fire and saved a home in the afternoon in the 7000 block of Godfrey Road.

Godfrey Fire Chief Eric Cranmer said the firefighters did an excellent job of getting a quick hit on the fire.

In the 4:30 p.m. range on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, Cranmer said firefighters were still hitting hot spots with water.

“We aren’t sure exactly what happened and we are still investigating,” he said.

