EDWARDSVILLE - A Godfrey native - Steve Stobbs - was recently sworn into his Circuit Judge position by Judge Tom Chapman with family by my side. Steve’s daughters, Grace, Caroline and Madeleine and wife, Kate, and son, Stephen, were present. Stephen held the family Bible during the ceremony.

“From my time serving on the County Board, representing Godfrey, through my 14 years as an Associate Judge, I am honored to continue to serve the people of Madison and Bond Counties. I couldn’t be more proud to serve as a Circuit Judge and will continue to do so with honor, impartiality, and fairness to all.”

Stobbs outperformed all other countrywide candidates in winning the Circuit Judge seat of Judge A. Andreas “Andy” Matoesian, who served as a judge for over 50 years until his retirement in 2019. Stobbs gathered nearly 57 percent of the vote in the November election.

Stobbs had 74,637 votes to 46,472 for his opponent.

Steve Stobbs was born and raised in Godfrey and his family has been from the area since the 1840s. His great-grandfather ran Stobbs Brothers Grocery Store, which is Duke Bakery today.

Steve’s dad went to Georgetown Law School and received his Master of Law degree and worked for the Justice Department during the Kennedy Administration, returning to Alton in 1963, before the Kennedy assassination. Steve’s dad and mom met in Washington, D.C. in 1958.

“I am honored and humbled at the overwhelming response of the voters in the November election,” Stobbs said.

