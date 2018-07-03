GODFREY - Dick Bold, owner of the Godfrey McDonald's, along with RiverBend Growth Association, held a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning on Godfrey Road.

The three-quarter of a million dollars invested included multiple upgrades such new structure for the play place, interactive tables and touchscreen ordering kiosks.

Bold said the new play place equipment is just one of many exciting new upgrades.

One of the nicest things about the structure, Bold said, is that you can see inside of it from all around it allowing parents to be able to keep an eye on their kids at all times.

Other new features at the Godfrey location include interactive tables in the play space that light up, with games built in, touchscreen ordering kiosk and renovated dining space.

