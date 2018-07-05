GODFREY - Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick has issued a temporary "State of Emergency" in the village due to the significant amount of tree-damage debris which will temporarily lift the burn regulation. McCormick said residents at this time can burn trees on Wednesdays and Saturdays for 30 days from July 3 through Aug. 1.

McCormick added that according to village ordinance, all burning must be constantly supervised and conducted at least 20 feet away from any building or structure.

"Burning may only take place during daylight hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on

at which point the declaration expires," he said. "By invoking the emergency clause and allowing people to burn, this will provide more options to those dealing with tree debris.

Godfrey’s burn ordinance details for declared emergencies:

ARTICLE IV. - BURNING OF LANDSCAPE WASTE Sec. 30-101. - Permitted months, hours and locations.

Except in areas of the village consisting of agricultural farms in agricultural use, as those terms are defined in section 60.112 of Ordinance No. 13-95 of the village, outdoor landscape waste and leaf burning shall be prohibited except on Wednesdays and Saturdays during the months of March, April, May, October, November and December of each year. Outdoor landscape waste and leaf burning shall be limited in all locations within the village where permitted to the daylight hours between 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. of each day on which such burning is permitted. All fire or emission of smoke from the burning of landscape waste and leaves shall be completely extinguished by 3:00 p.m. All fires must be continuously tended until extinguished by the landowner, homeowner or resident of the property.

Notwithstanding the limitations set forth in the preceding paragraph, in the event a declaration of state of emergency is made by the president of the village under section 26-39 of the Code, the president is authorized to modify the burning restrictions set forth in this section by written executive order for such a period not exceeding 30 days. The village president's executive order shall be effective immediately upon issuance and shall be reported to the board of trustees at the next regularly scheduled village board meeting after the issuance of the executive order.

(Ord. No. 21-94, § 2(40.1), 10-18-1994; Ord. No. 15-95, § 1(40.1), 10-18-1995; Ord. No. 19-2009, § 1, 7-7-2009; Ord. No. 20-2009, § 1, 9-1-2009; Ord. No. 15-2017, § 1, 8-1-2017)

Godfrey will still be continuing with its previously announced debris pick up operations but has expanded it for all residents, see guidelines below:

Only fallen limbs will be picked up; disposal of entire trees is not permitted and will not be accepted. If you have limbs that meet the guidelines below, please place them next to the street. Do not place any limbs on the street, gutter or on the sidewalk. Crews will pick up limbs the week of July 9, 2018. Only one pickup will be made per household. No pickups will be made after July 13, 2018. To assure that you will be served, please have the limbs in place by 6 a.m. on July 9.

For additional questions you may contact the Public Works Department at (618) 466-3133

Guidelines for limb pickup:

Branches must be at least 2 inches in diameter

Branches must not be larger than 8 inches in diameter

Branches must be cut into section less than 8 feet in length for handling and hauling

Must be storm related debris from June 28, 2018. No older limbs will be accepted. Examples of recent damage include leaves still on the limb, brightly colored wood at the broken location, etc.

Yard waste or brush will not be accepted

Debris must be placed in yard along the street (but not on street, sidewalks or gutters)

