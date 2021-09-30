GODFREY - Following up on a commitment made by the Village of Godfrey a few years ago, Mayor Mike McCormick attended the Godfrey Fire Protection District board meeting Monday night and presented a $50,000 check to pay for Godfrey’s new fire truck. This is the second of ten scheduled payments to occur annually that Godfrey will make to the Fire District Fund.

“It is so much easier and more enjoyable when a strong working relationship exists between the Village of Godfrey and the Fire Protection Board,” said GFPD Treasurer Gerard Fischer.

Article continues after sponsor message

Godfrey Trustees voted unanimously in 2018 to provide $500,000 in funding to purchase the badly needed new apparatus/fire truck in exchange for a piece of land. More recently, the Village of Godfrey and the GFPD worked together on another exchange of land, paving the way for a new firehouse to be built on the former Hiway House property on Godfrey Road.

“We are all very fortunate to have such a great Fire Protection District serving the Village of Godfrey,” McCormick said. “The relationship between the two entities is mutually beneficial and the level of cooperation serves all of the residents of Godfrey well. The actions and goals of both the Village of Godfrey and the GFPD align in promoting safety in the community.”

More like this:

Related Video: