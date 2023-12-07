GODFREY - Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick provided information Thursday morning, Dec. 7, 2023, that the administration has received quite a few calls lately regarding door-to-door solicitors.

These are some comments released by Mayor McCormick about the situation:

"We take a serious approach to solicitation, requiring individuals to apply for a solicitation permit," he said. "We also require that they pay $50 for the permit and an additional $10 cash deposit for a photo I.D. badge provided by the Village, and also go through a vetting process with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Solicitation is allowed in Godfrey between the hours of 10 a.m. – 6 p.m."

He continued: "If you have a solicitor at your door, do yourself and your neighbors a favor by first asking if they have a permit, and then asking to see their photo I.D. badge. If they’re unable to provide this information, or if they’re overly aggressive, or if they solicit during non-authorized hours, call the Madison County Sheriff's Department’s non-emergency number, (618) 692-4433. Their permit can be revoked at any time and the individual or affiliated company can be prohibited from soliciting in Godfrey in the future.

"Finally, and I can’t say this often enough, if you’re alone or uncomfortable in any way opening your door to a stranger, simply don’t."

