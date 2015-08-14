Laura Dixon and Mike McCormick in the new Ruler Foods store.

The modern refrigeration units are in place for Ruler Foods.

GODFREY - Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick had a simple way but strong way to describe a walk through at the new Ruler Foods Store in Monticello Plaza on Friday afternoon: “It is a good day for Godfrey.”

A walk through at the new Ruler Foods Store in Godfrey revealed a clean, spacious structure, with modern refrigeration units and technology. All the shopping carts in the store waiting for customers are brand new.

The Ruler Foods Store has a grand opening set for Thursday, Sept. 10.

 “This will be a big benefit for people of Godfrey,” Godfrey’s Building and Zoning Administrator Laura Dixon said. “They will start shocking shelves next week. I think a lot of people were waiting for this to bring their business in to Godfrey. The RP Lumber Outlet Store will be opening next door.”

 McCormick thanked developer Jason Plummer for his vision to see the potential in Godfrey with his purchase of Monticello Plaza.

“Jason bought everything but Dairy Queen in Monticello Plaza,” he said. “I will be proud Sept. 10 when Ruler Foods opens its doors.”

“With the college (Lewis and Clark) next door and apartments next to the college, there will be kids walking across the street to get their groceries and the same for those coming off Interstate 255 and nearby neighborhoods.”

 

The new Ruler Foods shopping carts are in place.

