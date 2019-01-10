ST. CHARLES – Larry Northcutt, 30, of Godfrey, was found guilty in St. Charles County for the murder of Christopher Gernigin.

Northcutt was convicted of murdering Gernigin on July 23, 2016. Gernigin got into a Ford Fiesta in the Roxana area without knowing Northcutt was traveling in the vehicle's trunk. Once the vehicle crossed the Clark Bridge into Missouri, Northcutt exited the trunk and opened Gernigin's backseat door. He then stabbed Gernigin once in the chest, which pierced his heart and killed him. The case was investigated by the Alton Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol. Several detectives from the Alton Police Department testified at the Thursday trial and the jury found Northcutt guilty after four hours of deliberations. He will be sentenced in February.

Two other suspects in the incident, who were both in the car at the time of Gernigin's murder, Natasha Smith, 27, and Brent A. Jones, 29, both of Madison County pleaded guilty in November 2017. Smith received a 23-year prison sentence for second-degree murder, and Jones received 10 years for the same following those plea deals.

“Alton should be proud of the dedication of the men and women with the Alton Police Department,” Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said following the verdict. “I know I am.”

