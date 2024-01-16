GODFREY - A man from Godfrey has been charged with meth possession, his latest in a series of felonies committed in recent months - including battery, unlawful restraint, and more - according to Jersey County court filings.

Joseph L. Miller, 27, of Godfrey, was most recently charged with possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine on or about Jan. 11, 2024, according to court documents.

Miller was charged with a Class 3 felony in this case, and his arraignment hearing is set for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 at 9 a.m. at the Jersey County Courthouse.

Miller had previously been charged with aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint on or about Nov. 29, 2023. Court documents for that case allege Miller strangled and “knowingly and without legal authority detained” the victim. He received a Class 2 felony for aggravated domestic battery and a Class 4 felony for unlawful restraint.

Three months earlier, on Aug. 14, 2023, Miller had been charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery after he reportedly struck the victim “in the face with his hand, causing a closed fracture of her nasal bone.” In that case, Miller was charged with a Class 2 felony. Prior to the elimination of cash bail in Illinois in September of 2023, his bail had been set at $50,000.

According to the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, Miller also had an outstanding warrant out of Greene County for a charge of Obstructing Justice, as well as an Failure To Appear warrant out of Madison County stemming from a Property Damage charge.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

