GODFREY - Do you know an individual who has gone above and beyond as a neighbor in the Village of Godfrey?

Has the person, through selfless acts of kindness, made Godfrey a better place? If so, you can be the one to help in recognizing them for their deeds. The Godfrey Trustees and the Mayor are initiating the “Godfrey Good Neighbor” award.

Through the program, a person can nominate an individual who exhibits the extraordinary attributes of a good neighbor. A person who has been nominated will be contacted for their approval to be recognized for their community action.

The nomination form can be found atwww.godfreyil.org. The form should be completed, saved as a PDF and emailed mailed to jmager@godfreyil.org. The undertakings of the nominated individual will be considered. If “Good Neighbor” status is determined, the person will be presented with a certificate of appreciation, a “honorary” T-shirt, featured in the Village of Godfrey newsletter and on the Village’s electronic sign.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information, contact:

Jim Mager

Economic Development

618-466-3325

jmager@godfreyil.org

More like this: