Godfrey, Illinois has launched an intensive branding program aimed to discover, define and design the area’s competitive differentiator so it can stand out in the marketplace. The ultimate goal of this village-wide initiative is to attract more residents, businesses and visitors to the area.

To bring outside objectivity to the project, the Village of Godfrey has teamed up with Nashville-based North Star Destination Strategies. North Star has helped develop brands for more than 150 cities, regions, communities and municipalities nationwide.

“Over the next several months, using our Community BrandPrint process we’ll be digging out Godfrey’s competitive identity that is derived from the history, the culture, the geography and the society of a place,” said Don McEachern, CEO of North Star. “Branding Godfrey will give area residents the tools to effectively manage the conversation that is taking place in order to build a reputation that is fair, honest and powerful.”

The integrated process includes research, strategy and creative development. The first stage is research and comprises about 80% of the work. “Here we determine the state of your existing brand,” said McEachern. More than 15 pieces of qualitative and quantitative research will paint a thorough picture of where Godfrey is today. This research includes an assessment of the environment; inquiry origin, visitor origin, demographics and psychographics of residents and visitors; perceptions of visitors, residents and stakeholders; and a review of current communications and the competition.

Using that research, North Star will develop a brand strategy that is relevant to Godfrey’s current situation but also differentiates the Village to consumers. “The research will not only tell our existing story, it will yield insights that point us in the direction of our desired future story,” said Mike McCormick, Mayor of Godfrey.

The final stage of the project will involve the development of a brand identity guide for Godfrey. “You will get suggestions for a new logo and tagline as part of this guide. But a brand is so much more than that,” said McEachern. “Your Village needs to wear this new brand like a second skin. We will provide Godfrey with the creative tools and ideas to make that happen.” This includes ideas for communications, signage, special events, community outreach, online initiatives, merchandising and more.

If you are interested in learning more about the Village of Godfrey go to http://www.godfreyil.org/ . To view case studies from North Star Destination Strategies, go to www.NorthStarIdeas.com.

