GODFREY - The Godfrey Haunted Maze at Glazebrook Park is open today from noon to 6 p.m.

Starting Oct. 5, the additional haunted maze opened for visitors and runs until Oct. 27. Haunting hours are from dark around 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Regular fees apply.

The Godfrey Park and Recreation Department's Todd Strubhart said the maze is designed to scare and not recommended for youth under the age of 10.

"People enjoy coming out and lined up Friday to go through the maze.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It can take 15-20 minutes to get in and out of there and there are various areas," he said. "The haunted maze has been very well received so far."

This coming Saturday is Kids Fest. This begins at 11 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m. At 4 p.m. a costume contest is set for eighth-grade and below.

Age groups are pre-K and below, kindergarten to second grade, third to fifth grade and sixth to eighth grade. Each costume should be kid friendly.

The event begins at the patio area by the concession stand. Prizes will be awarded to the winners of each age division.

Military and First Responder Appreciation rainout date is Oct. 20. Anyone in the military or works as a First Responder get in for free.

Call the Godfrey Park and Recreation Department for more information at 618-466-1483.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Related Video: