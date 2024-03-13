GODFREY - On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Godfrey firefighters gathered at the new fire station on Godfrey Road for a presentation by Ameren Illinois.

Chris Schildroth led the training. Schildroth, a natural gas safety awareness supervisor with Ameren, spoke about gas line safety and the proper protocol to follow during a suspected gas leak.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I am learning from you just like you’re learning from me,” Schildroth said. “I’m not a firefighter. That’s your lane. I’m the gas guy. Typically we’re two different lanes and when we get a gas leak we’re in the same lane. So the object of this is to mesh our protocols, our on-the-scene protocols, so everybody goes home safe at night.”

Four firefighters were present for the training, which lasted from 9–10:30 a.m.

More like this: