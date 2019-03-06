BETHALTO - A Godfrey firefighter, Capt. Jacob "Jake" Ringering died as a result of injuries in a tragic fire at 4604 Culp Lane in Bethalto on Tuesday.

At 4:16 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a residential structure fire at 4064 Culp Lane Bethalto, Illinois. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office dispatched the Fosterburg Fire Department to the scene, who in turn requested mutual aid from the Bethalto, Cottage Hills, Brighton, Dorsey and Godfrey Fire Departments.

As the respective departments were battling the structure fire, a portion of the structure collapsed injuring four firefighters. Alton Memorial Ambulance, Lifestar Ambulance, and Survival Flight helicopter were summoned to the scene to transport the injured firefighters to St. Louis area hospitals, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said.

Two of the firefighters have since been treated and released, one firefighter remains hospitalized in stable condition and one firefighter has succumbed to his injuries. The identities of the firefighters are not being released at this time. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to determine the cause of the fire, the Sheriff's Office said.

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold issued this statement on behalf of the Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief who is out of town but coming back to Godfrey. He said the following: "Today during a response to a mutual aid fire call at 4604 Culp Lane, Bethalto, Illinois two firefighters of the Godfrey Fire Protection District were injured when a portion of the brick structure collapsed during fire suppression efforts. Captain Jacob “Jake” Ringering died as a result of his injuries. Firefighter Luke Warner was transported to a St. Louis hospital by helicopter and is in stable condition."

The Godfrey Fire Protection District will hold a press conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at fire station #1, 6011 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

