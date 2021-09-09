SPRINGFIELD - The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is hosting the Fallen Firefighter and Medal of Honor Ceremony Friday, September 10th at the Firefighter Memorial on the State Capitol Grounds in Springfield. Jacob "Jake" Ringering, a firefighter who died in the act of duty at a fire, will be honored with multiple others.

State Fire Marshal Matt Perez will honor seven fallen Illinois firefighters for their heroic sacrifice as their families will be presented with the Duty Death Gold Badge.

Other fallen firefighters to be honored are: Firefighter Kody Vanfossan of the Christopher Fire Department, Firefighter Mario Araujo of the Chicago Fire Department, Firefighter/Paramedic Dylan Cunningham of the South Holland Fire Department, Firefighter/Paramedic Robert Reisinger of the River Grove Fire Department, Firefighter Edward Singleton of the Chicago Fire Department and Paramedic Robert Truevillian of the Chicago Fire Department.

Three firefighters will be honored with the Medal of Valor award. It is given by the state of Illinois to a firefighter for an act of heroism or bravery that clearly demonstrated courage and dedication in the face of danger while in the performance of duty.

Fourteen firefighters will receive the Firefighter Excellence Award for an act of service in the line of duty, demonstrating excellence and professionalism in service to the citizens of the state of Illinois.

In addition, five units will receive the Firefighter Excellence "Unit Citation" Awards for an act of service in the line of duty, demonstrating excellence, teamwork, and professionalism in service to the citizens of the state of Illinois.

The State Fire Marshal Life Safety Award is in recognition of the extraordinary efforts performed by individuals in furtherance of fire prevention and life safety. Three Life Safety Awards will be presented.

The Fallen Firefighter Memorial will start at 10 AM at the Firefighter Memorial on the State Capitol Grounds in Springfield.

Medal of Honor Ceremony to follow around 11:30 AM at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza Springfield, IL 62701

For more information please contact JC Fultz, Public Information Officer at OSFM, by calling 217-685-2041 or email at jc.fultz@illinois.gov

