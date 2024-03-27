On March 1, 2024, the Godfrey Fire Department officially moved into the new state-of-the-art fire house at 3023 Godfrey Road. The house is very modern and attractive.

The station offers many improvements over the two former structures, but one thing that really stands out is the modern training room.

“We have never had a training room before. We would just have to do the training in one of the bays,” said Chief Eric Cranmer.

When entering the administrative entrance, a visitor is met with a beautiful mural on the

right wall of the hallway and the “Fireman’s Prayer” on the left. Also available in the station is a very comfortable day room and sleeping quarters for the five firefighters (22 firefighters in the department) that are on duty per shift.

An open house is planned for 10 a.m. on the morning of April 6, 2024. The community is invited to come and view the department’s new home.

For more information about the open house, click here. Check out VisitGodfrey.com to learn more about upcoming events, attractions, restaurants and more.

