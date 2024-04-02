GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District will celebrate the opening of their new firehouse/administration center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

“Fire Protection District officials and community leaders will discuss the importance of this new facility and the services it offers its residents,” S.M. Wilson said in a press release. “This 14,474-square-foot building replaced two existing firehouses and is centrally located with room for growth to accommodate the ever-increasing demand for emergency services.”

Article continues after sponsor message

As the construction manager, S.M. Wilson & Co. is sponsoring the ribbon-cutting ceremony. They said the project was completed with the help of Northstar Management and FGM Architects.

The Godfrey Fire Protection District moved into the building on March 1, 2024. The community is invited to the open house to celebrate the new firehouse, tour the facility and see the fire trucks.

The new fire station includes five bedrooms, a kitchen and kitchenette, a conference room, a training room, a living space, a reports room and more. The Godfrey Fire Protection District previously operated out of two stations at 6011 Godfrey Road and 1712 West Delmar. This new station brings all the firefighters under one roof in Godfrey.

For more information about the open house, check out VisitGodfrey.com.

More like this:

Related Video: