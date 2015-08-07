GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District is seeking individuals that display pride, integrity, and professionalism for their next paid-on-call firefighter recruit class. The selection process will start in September with an information session. GFPD currently has eighteen career firefighters that work a twenty-four hour on and forty-eight hour off schedule. Career staffing is supplemented by a dedicated group of ten paid-on-call firefighters that stand duty alongside career personnel.

“Our paid-on-call firefighter program is a source of pride in this department. I along with most of our career firefighters started as volunteer/paid-on-call at GFPD. When we show up at an incident, the public cannot tell between our career and paid-on-call personnel, and that’s the point.” – Chief Erik Kambarian

Article continues after sponsor message

Persons interested in applying are encouraged to go to the District’s website, www.godfreyfire.com/recruitment and view the paid-on-call firefighter section. The page includes a downloadable application and several frequently asked questions about the program. Anyone is also welcome to stop by either station at 6011 Godfrey Road and 1712 West Delmar Avenue.

Applicants will be invited to an information session in September where they can sign up for an agility test and interview time at a later date. Selected applicants will then undergo a background check and medical physical. New paid-on-call firefighters will begin a year-long probationary process that involves several training sessions covering everything from fire behavior and suppression, to hazardous materials response, EMS, and ice rescue.

“While this position is designated as paid-on-call, these members receive only a small amount of compensation that may cover their fuel expenses. They don’t do it for the money. They do it because they have a good heart and want to help people.” –Chief Erik Kambarian

Godfrey Fire Protection District is a unit of local government separate from the Village of Godfrey with an elected board of trustees that was established by voter referendum in 1946. The District protects thirty-six square miles with twenty-nine personnel, two fire stations, and nine apparatus. Last year, GFPD responded to over 2,000 incidents, a 105% increase since the year 2000. Since 1951, GFPD has utilized a combination of career and volunteer personnel to provide high quality fire protection and emergency medical services in a cost-effective manner. You can learn more about GFPD by visiting their website, www.godfreyfire.com, “liking” their facebook page www.facebook.com/godfreyfire, or visiting either station in person.

More like this:

Related Video: