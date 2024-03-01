GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District has officially moved into their new location at 3023 Godfrey Road.

Firefighters and volunteers were busy moving equipment to the new location on Friday, March 1, 2024. The new fire station includes five bedrooms, a kitchen and kitchenette, a conference room, a training room, a living space, a reports room and more.

“It’s just something we’ve been building up to for the last couple of years and a lot of guys were involved in the design process of it and giving input where they could to kind of make it our own and develop the space into something that’s going to be usable for us,” explained Assistant Chief Tom Wills.

The Godfrey Fire Protection District currently operates out of two stations at 6011 Godfrey Road and 1712 West Delmar. This new station will bring all the firefighters under one roof in Godfrey.

Wills said he is excited to utilize the new station for decades to come.

“To be able to have all the guys in one firehouse to work out of and have that camaraderie that’s here, we’re really looking forward to being able to function out of here and serve the community out of this one house and do a great job of it,” Wills said.

