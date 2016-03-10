GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District’s public protection classification has improved after a recent analysis by the Insurance Services Office. The previous review by ISO in 2010 resulted in a split classification of 4/9. The new classification effective March 1, 2016 is 3/3x.

GFPD has a split classification because not all areas in the district have hydrant coverage. The first number, 3, applies to properties within five miles of a fire station and within 1,000 feet of a hydrant. The second number, 3x, applies to properties within five miles of a fire station but without hydrant coverage.

Out of 48,753 fire departments nationwide, only 4,248 have an ISO rating of class 3 or better. This places GFPD in the top 10%. While the equipment, staffing, training, and other aspects of the fire department are analyzed, the rating process also factors in emergency communications and dispatch. The improved rating would not have been possible without the assistance and cooperation of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center (all 911 calls in Godfrey are received by this center). Water supply is another significant factor in the process and recent improvements by Illinois-American Water, Jersey County Rural Water, Fosterburg Water District, and Brighton Water have paid off.

GFPD improved in several graded areas from the last analysis in 2010, with the largest improvement in the training category, but also excelled in a new category called community risk reduction. This category awarded credit for recent improvements in fire code enforcement, fire prevention and education programs, and fire investigation.

“We take pride in showing our citizens an independent validation of our performance as a fire department,” Chief Erik Kambarian said. “District personnel have worked hard to achieve this improved rating, but it is also important to know we do so much more. Please take a look at our 2015 annual report at www.godfreyfire.com and do not hesitate to visit us in person.”

