GODFREY - The Godfrey Fire Protection District was called to a fully involved vehicle fire on Friday next to O'Reilly Auto Parts in Godfrey and crews quickly extinguished the blaze before it could damage the business.

The vehicle suffered heavy damage before the firefighters arrived.

Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Cranmer said Godfrey's 1400, 1412 and 1422 responded.

Chief Cranmer commended the firefighters for "a great effort" protecting the Godfrey business at 3010 Godfrey Road.

Note: James Palmer contributed pictures for this story.

