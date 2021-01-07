ALTON - Godfrey Fire Protection District, Brighton and Fosterburg fire departments all joined together to battle a significant blaze Thursday morning at what was described by fire officials as “a make-shift” house on Watt Lane. The house had an Alton mailing address but was considered in the Godfrey Fire Protection District area. Brighton and Fosterburg were there to assist.

“It looks like the house was made out of tarps and wood,” one of the fire officials said at the scene.

The fire call came out at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday and was mostly out by 10 a.m. There was still smoke coming from the make-shift house at that time.

