GODFREY – Nearly 15 tons of virgin coconut oil, or coconut flush, was saved by the quick work of the Godfrey Fire Department in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

Godfrey Fire Chief Erik Kambarian said a truck pulling a tank full of coconut flush was traveling on I-255 near Wendel Road in Godfrey when it somehow became fully-involved with fire. Upon arriving to the scene within five minutes of the 12:45 a.m. alarm call, Kambarian said firefighters saw the blazing truck and the tanker-style trailer, which lacked any sort of hazardous material stickers. Kambarian said mutual aid was called to Fosterburg and Brighton, but Brighton was sent home after the driver revealed the truck was carrying 30,000 pounds of coconut flush, which is not flammable, but will burn, Kambarian said.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, and Kambarian said the coconut cargo was saved.

More like this: