GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey Family Fun Fest on the Fourth of July at Glazebrook Park has grown year after year.

This year’s Family Fun Fest is expected to be better than ever, with an array of activities for children and families. The event begins at 5 p.m. at Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey. Fireworks will be shot off at 9:15 p.m. by Central States Fireworks to close the event.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Family Fun Fest is probably our most popular event,” Kimberly Caughran, CPRP, director of Godfrey Parks and Recreation, said. “We think last year we had about 5,000 people here for it.”

The event will kick-off with a Patriot Bike Decorating contest for children ages 5-11 years. Children should dress up their bikes and bring their patriotism out to be judged following a short bike parade around the park.

There will be arts and crafts, face painting, rare animals, a watermelon eating contest, baseball pitching machine awards and the 2017 Godfrey Maze design will be released along with many other activities. There will be patriotic music in the evening.

More like this:

Related Video: