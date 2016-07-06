SEE VIDEO BELOW:

GODFREY – The Godfrey Parks and Rec Family Fun Fest Fourth of July event was a big success with an abundance of activities from vendors, a bounce house, a climbing wall and an on-stage watermelon-eating contest and fireworks.

T-ball awards were given during the fest as well, and this year's Great Godfrey Corn Maze design was announced.

A malfunction made the Godfrey fireworks display occur in reverse Monday evening.

Godfrey Parks and Rec Director Kimberly Caughran said the malfunction was the fault of the contractor, Central State Fireworks, who has called and apologized for the error, promising a display next year to make up for the malfunction. Due to that error, the show's grand finale went first, and the rest of the fireworks followed in reverse order.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It started off wonderful and we had a lot of compliments on it," Caughran said. "We have had a few complaints as well."

Despite the fireworks launching in reverse, Caughran said the event was great. She said the weather worried her and the rest of the staff, but it was able to hold for a wonderful even with the small flaws, fireworks celebration.

The fireworks have been a park of the Family Fun Fest at Glazebrook Park for about five years. The festival itself has been taking place for 15 years.

"We are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the incorporation of Godfrey," Caughran said.

To celebrate this anniversary, this year's corn maze will be shaped like a birthday cake with the number 25 on the top of it.

More like this:

Related Video: